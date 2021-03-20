MACON, Ga. — The tradition of the Cherry Blossom Festival Fiesta Ball on Poplar Street continued Friday night.
The theme for the ball was Mexico, one of the festival's featured nations. Attendees were also able to enjoy music from Bobby and the Aristocats.
Reservations were required and people were fed a Mexican-inspired three-course meal.
Participant Gary Lee said he thinks the event is one to unite all people.
"Middle Georgia has been my home since conception, and I just think this is a great opportunity and great event that has been going on for a long time, and I just think it's a great opportunity for me to be here, and I think it will pull us all together all races," Lee said.
Saturday night at 9 p.m., you can enjoy a Michael Jackson tribute at Carolyn Crayton Park.