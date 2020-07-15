You can catch them every Thursday night on Facebook

MACON, Ga. — A lot of musicians have gone online to give folks that live show experience during the pandemic.

A Macon-based father and son team is doing just that.

Their roots run deep around here, and they say strumming guitars together is a bonus.

Every Thursday evening in a house's downstairs studio, Sean Solo and B. Keith Williams put on a jamming free show on Facebook, it's a rocking good time. Sure, they enjoy bringing music to people, but they also enjoy the closeness, because there is nothing like playing music with your dad.

"There's something different about playing live to people in a crowd and interacting with them, but this is as close as you can get," Sean said.

He goes by Sean Solo Williams, and he began playing with his dad B. Keith Williams when he was just a little tyke.

"He started when he was 2 or 3 years old and he'd get up and sing with me. He was a little ham back then," Keith recalled.

That little ham is now 28, and he and Keith found a way to do what they love and give back to folks during a rough time.

"The pandemic's been horrible, but it's been a way to connect with people all over," Keith said.

"We've had some people say this has been a bright spot in their day, that they look forward to it, which is great because we look forward to it every week," Sean said with a smile.

They are both accomplished in their careers.

Keith is coming up on 50 years in the business touring all over the country.

"In 1970, I began playing music," he said, and Sean has three albums out himself. With those kind of credential,s you can see how both of these guys, although close, had busy schedules.

"We played together before but not regularly," Sean said.

Now, they've got a gig every Thursday night, and although the two were already close, this has made them even tighter.

"I'll tell him before a vocal take, 'Put your heart into this one,' and you can tell after and you can say, 'That's the one, that's the take,' Sean said. "We both do that for each other."

Now, you can soak in that family bond while listening to some rocking tunes.

You can find the concert on Facebook on B. Keith Williams' page every Thursday night.

The guys also have music on Spotify, Instagram, and YouTube.

