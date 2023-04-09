This Muslim-owned restaurant in Central Georgia stays open during Labor Day

Mohammed Maghaera owns the Shark's Fish & Chicken on Russel Parkway and Watson Boulevard in Warner Robins.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Most working Americans got a 3-day weekend in honor of Labor Day, a day meant to celebrate the achievements of the American Dream.

Labor Day allows some of us to enjoy our day off the clock and especially appreciate those working-- like employees at Shark's Fish & Chicken.

Mohammad Maghaera owns two Shark's Fish & Chicken franchises in Central Georgia: one on Watson Boulevard since 2012 and another on Russell Parkway since 2019.

He values his employees' well-being and runs his business like a family.

"Mental health is very important, and no job should be more important than your children's mental health and the time spent with your children," cashier Canbella Pollock said. "Because everything we do as parents affects our children."

In agreement, Maghaera explained his business strategy.

"You deal with them as a family," he elaborated. "The cashier, the cook, with anybody who works with you. You don't deal with them as 'Hey, I'm the boss, you have to do this, you have to do that.' Do what's supposed to be done and feel comfortable. That's the most important thing. So we can give more."

Since immigrating from Jordan in 2002, he's been chasing the American Dream.

"I like to be free," Maghaera said.

Like many immigrants, he came to the States for better opportunities and "a better life."

After working in the restaurant industry for some time, Maghaera went on to cut hair as a barber and drove trucks before returning to the business.

From filling several shoes and playing many roles throughout his life, Maghaera knows the importance of fair treatment.

"I'm making sure everyone's feeling comfortable, feeling happy with what they do," he said.

Not only is the food at Shark's Fish & Chicken fried to perfection, but it also has halal options for Muslims, which are generally difficult to find in Central Georgia.

Halal means "permissible" in Arabic. Meat is considered "halal" when it is prepared by Islamic law.