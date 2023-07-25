Muslims make their mark in Macon: Proclamation signed by county declares July as Muslim American Heritage Month

On July 10, Macon-Bibb County officials gathered at the County Government Center to officially dedicate the month of July to celebrating Muslims.

MACON, Ga. — The month of July marks many important American celebrations, like Independence Day.

Macon-Bibb will now celebrate Muslim American Heritage month, too.

Muslims in the local community, and all across the state, are advocating for the awareness of their communities to encourage a greater understanding of one another, according to Voice of Muslims'.

Local Muslims, like Dr. Muhammad Awais at Piedmont-Macon, share how much this city means to them.

The "physician by trade," as he calls himself, moved from Pakistan 13 years ago. Since falling in love with the town back then, he says Macon is his home now.

"Even now when I interview my residents, they ask, 'Why are you still here?' I think its because of the community," he says. "That's my reflex answer."

Dr. Awais says the southern hospitality in Central Georgia has always welcomed and supported both Muslim and non-Muslim communities, especially in the face of adversity.

"Comfort for us in the sense that, yes, we are not alone," Abassi said. "Other faith communities also with us, in a time of difficulty we were kinda, you know, one. This is what we observed and we were so happy for that, as well."

Dr. Awais says because he's felt welcomed and supported in his community, that motivated him to accept VOM's proposal to advocate for the proclamation.

The Atlanta-based group is working to make Muslim American heritage month recognized not just on the local level, but spread across the state and nationwide.

According to the Pew Research Center, Islam is the world's fastest growing religion.

"The main purpose of getting this month recognized is to increase awareness and knowledge about Muslims and the Muslim contributions to the world and the rest of civilization," Awais said.

"Just a couple of weeks ago, we had Eid ul Adha," Abassi says. "This Macon community distributed 2,000 pounds of meat to homeless people."

As the director of Piedmont Macon residency program, Dr. Awais says he feels blessed and privileged by his staff and students' trust in him and his work ethic.

"Of course they are proving what Piedmont has taught them," he says, "but they also have some part of my training in their lifestyles, in their practice styles, in their professional styles. I think that's something huge."

According to the Association of Religious Data Archives, there are nearly 11,000 Muslims combined in the Macon and Warner Robins metro areas.

It also says more than 130,000 Muslims live in Georgia, making it the state's seventh-largest denomination.