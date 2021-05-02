Some of the profits will go to local charities in Central Georgia.

MACON, Ga. — So far, the Cherry Blossom is a go this year, but there will be something missing.

An iconic piece of Cherry Blossom history is on its way to Florida.

Mike Davis gets looks when he drives around town.

"One lady tried to trade me a Cadillac for it one night," Mike chuckled.

Today, Mike might make that swap.

A 1965 Ford convertible Mustang is actually the property of the Flag City Mustang Club. They put on the Cherry Blossom car show every year.

"We decided we needed a mascot car for that," he recalled.

That mascot car rolled over the miles on the odometer with all the goodwill four wheels can deliver.

"A lot of homecomings and Christmas parades and anything associated with the Cherry Blossom parade," Mike explained. "People couldn't stand it they wanted their picture sitting in the driver seat, so there's pictures all over middle Georgia with people in the pink mustang."

It was hard to put the "for sale" sign out, but guys like Mike say they've got some other priorities.

"It's hard to keep this clean and shiny, get it to parades, cruisings, and car shows when you have your own cars," he said with a smile.

Mike says about 25-30 people hit the gas trying to get their hands on the car.

"We had another guy call us and he wanted to buy it for his wife for Valentine's Day," Mike said.

Well, the car club has shown it some love, and now, it's headed down to a new owner in south Florida, but it's not an easy goodbye -- for Mike, who housed the car in his garage, or for other folks that might have seen the pink streak going down the road.

"Yes, it's going to be missed -- everyone's going to miss it. It's been an icon for a long time," Mike said.

The club asked $15,000 for the car. Mike says some of the profits will go to local charities in Central Georgia.