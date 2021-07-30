MWA announces minor sewage spill into Lake Tobesofkee

The spill happened Tuesday and the area has since been cleaned up.

MACON, Ga. — The Macon Water Authority announced Friday morning that a minor spill into Lake Tobesofkee happened at the Sandy Beach lift station on Tuesday.

According to the MWA, the company that owns and leases the water park located at Sandy Beach went above their contractual flow and overloaded the lift station, causing a spill.

They estimate about 100 gallons of sewage was spilled. But, more sewage may have escaped the system.

Debris has been removed from the area and is being disinfected with lime, according to the MWA. Sewage is no longer spilling.