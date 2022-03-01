Randy Toms reflects on 8 years as mayor of Warner Robins

The former Warner Robins mayor says he wants to continue to serve around the community

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After 8 years as mayor of Warner Robins, Randy Toms says his focus is now God, family, golf, and fire safety.

"I can tell you that is one of the biggest joys of my life -- spending time with my grandchildren. I love my children, I do, but I really love my grandchildren," he said.

Beyond office, family is his focus, but when Randy Toms reflects on his last eight years as mayor, he says he's left a legacy he's proud of.

"Being the mayor of the City of Warner Robins has been one of my highest honors and I’ll never take that for granted, and I feel very proud of the service I’ve rendered to this city,” he said.

Toms' top three moments include the building of the North Houston Sports Complex, an increase in pay for city employees, and a major economic move.

"I was approached by the people with Buc-ee's to bring the first ever Buc-ee's store to the state of Georgia, and it’s a huge, huge success to the City of Warner Robins and for surrounding areas, so I think that was the thing that meant the most to me," he recalled.

But Toms, a former firefighter, admits he's seen his share of pitfalls.

"Yeah, I think I would’ve made some changes in personnel earlier and been able to get some more things done that weren’t able to get done. I did really want to see a downtown get done," Toms said.

He sends LaRhonda Patrick, the city's incoming mayor, some advice.

"I would encourage, be careful who you listen to, and sometimes, you think you have a trusted person and I think you need to evaluate everything you hear, “he said.

When asked if we would see him run for anything again, Toms laughed, "I have no intentions for running for another office again, but I never intended on running for mayor, so we'll leave it at that."

Toms told us he is grateful for those that supported him and he has no plans of leaving the city.