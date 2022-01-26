My Teacher is Tops: Abby Long at Dames Ferry Elementary

Mrs. Abby Long is a third grade teacher at Dames Ferry Elementary in Gray.

GRAY, Ga. — One educator in Jones County hasn't been teaching for long, but she's already making quite the impact.

It's time to head to the city of Gray for this week's My Teacher is Tops!

Junior Journalist Jada Watts went to Dames Ferry Elementary to surprise third grade teacher Mrs. Abby Long.

Long has been teaching for two years and says her favorite thing about teaching is building relationships with her students.

One of those students is Katie Hoffman, she sent us a letter nominating Long.

She says Long makes learning fun!

"She is the best because when you feel sad she makes you feel better, she makes us laugh at funny jokes, she makes learning fun too," Hoffman said.

"My favorite thing is building relationships with the students here. I view them as my little besties, and we just come to class every day and I love how they feel like they can come and tell me about everything that's going on in their life. Just the conversations that we can have in class together, it's truly wonderful," Long said.

Congratulations, Mrs. Long!

