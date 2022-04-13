My Teacher is Tops: Alesha Logan at Fort Valley Middle

This week's top teacher puts the 'Peach' in 'Teach' when it comes to her students.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Peach is a "sweet place" to teach at Fort Valley Middle School. Junior Journalist Lanie Wright takes you down the hall and into the classroom to show you why one student is always motivated to learn...

Alesha Logan started her teaching career nine years ago; six of those years have been at Fort Valley Middle after teaching high school for three years.

Logan says she wanted to be a middle school teacher because she believes that is when kids are most eager to learn.

"You might think the kids not really paying attention to how much you do. It shows that they really are watching," said Logan. "They understand all the effort that you put forth and the expectations you have for them."

E'Darrius Davis, also known as E.D., is one of Logan's gifted students.

E.D. wrote in his My Teacher is Tops nomination letter he can see the passion she has for her students, especially getting them prepared for tough tests.

"It's kind of stressful for her, but she pushes to ensure we get as much education as we can," said E.D. "I really enjoy being in her class. Ms. Logan truly makes a difference here at FVMS."

Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them!

Text or email us a letter to 478-752-1309 and tell us why they are a top teacher, or you can mail a letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211