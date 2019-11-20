MACON, Ga. — This week's edition of My Teacher is Tops took WMAZ to the Museum of Aviation to surprise Mrs. Amanda Erceg.

She has been taking her class to the museum every Tuesday as part of a five-week STEM class program called "Starbase."

"The students do lots of STEM activities: science, math, engineering, and career-building activities," Erceg said.

When not at the museum, you can find her teaching fifth grade at Alexander II Magnet School in Macon. It's also where she's been teaching for all nine years of her career.

Erceg says her favorite part about teaching is getting to form relationships and create a positive learning environment.

"My favorite part about teaching is all these students in my class, getting to interact with them every day, and trying to help them have the best day they can while they're at school," she said.

Abigail Callins and Valencia Hancock both wrote in about their fantastic teacher.

Callins says when Mrs. Erceg isn't in class, the day just isn't the same.

"You can tell our whole class is sad when you're sick or can't come for other reasons. We try to act our best and most of the time it works out perfectly," said Callins.

Hancock says she helps take away some of the stress of tests.

"When we review something before our test, she always lets us asks questions. After we finish our test, if we were quiet while taking our test, Mrs. Erceg let us play rock, paper, scissors," said Hancock.

Congratulations Mrs. Erceg!

We are still accepting letters and emails for My Teacher is Tops!

Send a one-page handwritten letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211

Include your: teacher's name, school, and child's name.

Or, send us an email at MyTeacherisTops@13wmaz.com

The email must include: your teacher's name, school, student's name, and parent contact.

We could be at your school next!

MORE MY TEACHER IS TOPS

My Teacher is Tops: Amy Flanders

My Teacher is Tops: Callie Kendrick

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.