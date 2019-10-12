WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Tuesday, Junior Journalist Joshua Ratchford Jr. headed to Parkwood Elementary to surprise this week’s top teacher.

Mrs. Amanda Hill was surprised and delighted when she saw him enter the room.

Hill teaches second grade at Parkwood Elementary in Warner Robins and says she loves her students.

Her student Joseph Hampton wrote a letter to nominate her and even drew a picture, including her signature hoop earrings.

“She is positive, has four kids, teaches 22 kids, went back to college… she’s really nice and she does activities with us,” wrote Hampton.

Great job reading, Joseph!

Do you have a top teacher? Tell us about them.

Send a one-page handwritten letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Ga. 31211

Or, you can email us at myteacheristops@13wmaz.com

We could visit your school next week – and remember, neatness counts.

MORE TOP TEACHERS

My Teacher is Tops: Robin Gottlieb

My Teacher is Tops: Amanda Erceg

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page