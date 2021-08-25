My Teacher is Tops: Angie Henry at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church Preschool

Henry says that she wanted to be a teacher because she loves children and watching them learn

MACON, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops is back, and this week we are honoring Mrs. Angie Henry at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church Preschool.

"It's just something I never expected, I'm surprised," said Henry.

4K student Madison Burner nominated Henry in a letter written by her grandmother after seeing a My Teacher is Tops story on TV.

Henry has been a teacher for many years and has taught Burner for three of the four years she's been at Lawrence Drive Baptist Church Preschool.

Burner says that Henry is fun and is "always teaching her new things." She really likes it when Henry lets the students go into the treasure chest for a prize.

"That just makes my heart smile," Henry said about being nominated.

Henry says what she enjoys most about being a teacher is getting to spend time with her students.

"My favorite thing is all the love and attention that I get from these sweet babies. They're just the sweetest things, they pick up on everything that you teach them," she said.

Henry says that she wanted to be a teacher because she loves children and watching them learn.

"The good thing about teaching in a Christian atmosphere is that I get to teach them about Christ also," she said.

Henry says that she loves teaching preschool and that it could not be more rewarding.

"These are the best kiddos, they are so good. They sit and they listen and they pay attention. They're all so good," Henry said.

Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them!

Text or email us a letter to 478-752-1309 and tell us why they are a top teacher. Include your name, the teacher’s name, and what school they teach at, and you just might see them on 13WMAZ.