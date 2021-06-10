My Teacher is Tops: Britney Fulghum at Shirley Hills Elementary

Mrs. Fulghum received the honor after her student Hunter Walker sent a letter expressing his gratitude.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Each week we receive letters from students who say they’ve got a top teacher. This week, Junior Journalist Brooklyn Williams went to Houston County to surprise a special 4th grade teacher.

Britney Fulghum has been teaching for 14 years; 11 of those at Shirley Hills Elementary.

She says she enjoys seeing the kids smile and watching them learn. She teaches the gifted students at Shirley Hills, so she covers all subjects ranging from math to social studies.

She knows her students have had to make a lot of adjustments because of the pandemic, but they always make her day.

Hunter Walker says he wrote the letter nominating her because she is very helpful.

“She helps me in my class when I don't know what to do, or how to solve a math problem. I am in fourth grade, so math does get hard. She's also funny, like when we're doing subjects she makes jokes about what we're learning,” said Walker.

Fulghum says she enjoys what she does.

“I love being a teacher and it's a very rewarding experience. Knowing that my students enjoy me being here makes me proud to do what I do,” she said.

Don't forget, we and our Junior Journalists still want to hear about your top teachers.

