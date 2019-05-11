BYRON, Ga. — Callie Kendrick teaches sixth, seventh, and eighth grade agriculture at Byron Middle School.

She has been teaching for five years, with three of them at Byron.

She says her favorite part about teaching is being able to instill in her students just how important agriculture is, and being able to be a part of the school's FFA (Future Farmers of America).

"Advising an amazing FFA chapter and seeing how the organization changes lives," Kendrick said, describing why she loves her role at school.

Jerny Mazur wrote in about her awesome teacher, and she says that it's always a joy to go into her classroom.

"She is always welcoming us with a smile, even when she's not having a good day. She always makes her students feel special," Mazur said.

Mazur went on to say how Mrs. Kendrick helps her students when she needs it, and that Kendrick is a model teacher

"I think the world needs more kind, happy, and caring teachers like her," Mazur wrote.

Do you have a top teacher? We are still accepting letters for My Teacher is Tops.

Be sure to either send in a one-page hand written letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Ga 31211

Or, you send us an email that is at least one paragraph long.

Either method must include your school, teacher's name, and parent contact!

You can send the email to myteacheristops@13wmaz.com

MORE TOP TEACHERS

My Teacher is Tops: Martha Barrett

My Teacher is Tops: Christy Jones

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.