COCHRAN, Ga. — This week's top teacher has been in the classroom for more than two decades and took Junior Journalist Joshua Ratchford Jr. down to Bleckley County...

Christy Jones teaches fifth grade science and social studies at Bleckley County Elementary.

She has been teaching for 21 years and says her favorite part is getting to teach her students lessons they can carry with them outside the classroom.

"I love having the opportunity to know they're learning and that they can take that with them every day," Jones said.

Taylor Herndon wrote in about Mrs. Jones, and she says she always has her students' best interest in mind.

"She's super caring because when our air conditioner couldn't work, we had to sit in the hall. She made sure we were all comfortable and that we could concentrate," Herndon said.

She also wrote in her letter about how Mrs. Jones has helped her succeed.

"I have a hard time understanding social studies, but she stands at the front of the class and helps me understand it clearly. That's how I get all As in her class," Herndon said.

Congratulations Mrs. Jones!

Do you have a top teacher? We want to hear from you!

Send a one page, hand-written letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211

We could be at your school next... and remember, neatness counts!

MORE FROM JUNIOR JOURNALISTS

Macon-Bibb's new solid waste director is first woman to lead department

Meet our 2019-21 Junior Journalists

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.