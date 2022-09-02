My Teacher is Tops: Ciara Mason at Union Elementary School in Macon

This week's Top Teacher nominated one of her teachers back in middle school -- so this award came full circle for her.

MACON, Ga. — This week's Top Teacher feels that school is about a lot more than reading, writing and arithmetic.

Ciara Mason has been teaching third grade for five years, and three of that has been at Union Elementary School in Macon.

This award comes full circle for Mason, she actually nominated one of her teachers when she was in middle school.

Mason says, while teaching, she also wants to share important life skills with her students, like how to treat others with respect, work as a team and how to be healthy.

She says it has always been her mission to give back.

"My goal was to give back to a population of students that came up like me, and to receive the same education that I received in Bibb County," she said.

Third grader Latrice Lowe nominated Mason, and she says she will be sad when she has to leave her classroom.

"She helps us with anything and everything. She gives us all special jobs to do. She can be a little firm sometimes, but it's just because she is trying to help us, and I love her so much. She is so nice, kind, and she will do anything for her students," Lowe said.

Congratulations Ms. Mason!

