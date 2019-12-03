DODGE COUNTY, Ga. — Mrs. Denise 'Cissie' Johns teaches fourth grade math at South Dodge Elementary School.

Johns has been teaching at South Dodge for her entire career of 21 years.

She says her favorite part about teaching is seeing kids learn a new concept.

"You can see it in their face that they understand it, and I'm glad I can help children learn to be better students, better people," Johns said.

Angelica Mack wrote in about Mrs. Johns, and here's why she thinks she is tops.

"She's so nice to all of the kids in our class," Mack said.

Mack mentioned how Mrs.Johns is a teacher with plenty of patience.

"She teaches me math, if I don't understand something, she helps me," Mack said.

Congratulations Mrs.Johns!

