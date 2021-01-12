My Teacher is Tops: Hannah Roberts at Pulaski County Elementary

Mrs. Roberts says teaching is in her blood, and she's honored that her students think fondly of her.

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — Each week, 13WMAZ Junior Journalists travel all over Central Georgia honoring educators who bring out the best in their students.

This week, Junior Journalist Joshua Ratchford, Jr. went to Pulaksi County Elementary School.

Students in Hannah Roberts' class were quiet but proud when we announced she won My Teacher is Tops. Roberts was stunned and almost in tears when she heard the news.

She is pretty new to teaching -- she's only in her third year -- but education runs in the family. Both her mom and her dad are teachers.

She says the best advice she can give to her students is to keep trying.

Student Thomas Churchwell asked his mom to email his nomination to us, and it's all about Mrs. Roberts' dedication to her students.

"I am excited about going to school each day to hear her teach. She deserves to win this award, because in my heart she is tops," he said.

"I am just shocked right now, honestly I can't believe it. Just hearing his letter made me want to cry, just that the students feel that way about me," said Roberts.

Congratulations, Mrs. Roberts! Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them!

