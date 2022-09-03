My Teacher is Tops: Ileana Perez at Sacred Heart Catholic School

This week's top teacher is teaching her students how to embrace their creativity.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Can you imagine a harder job than keeping an entire room of first graders focused on learning?

Well, Junior Journalist Eli Rutherford went down to Warner Robins to surprise this week's top teacher who knows all about it!

Ileana Perez has been teaching at Sacred Heart for three years. She says she got her heart for teaching because she was inspired by her own third-grade teacher.

"The best thing is like just being there for my kids, and just being able to be the one that teaches them something new. The one that gets to help them with something they don't understand," said Perez.

Sacred Heart School was started by a group of Irish nuns in 1956 and had 165 students the first year. Now, 257 students in grades K-3 through 8th grade attend the school.

One of those students is first grader Michael Camarota. His mom helped him send in an email nominating Perez for My Teacher is Tops.

"I love going to school because I get to see her everyday. She makes learning so much fun," said Camarota.

Congratulations Mrs. Perez! Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them.

