My Teacher is Tops: Irene Whitaker

MACON, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops is back, and this week we are honoring Stratford Academy teacher Irene Whitaker.

Sixth grade student Annie Buzzell sent 13WMAZ a letter nominating Whitaker for recognition.

Whitaker, a Stratford alum herself, has been teaching English at the school for 14 years.

In her letter, Buzzell said Whitaker was kind, hardworking and humble.

"I love Mrs. Whitaker because she's like always happy and she's always encouraging others to make other people happy," said Buzzell.

Whitaker was honored that a student nominated her to be top teacher.

"This is like the greatest honor I could ever ever receive. I love the children. You know the middle school age is great because they're just so moldable and they're eager to learn," she said.

