My Teacher is Tops: Lara Stanley

This week's top teacher has been teaching in Houston County for 20 years!

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — After a long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, My Teacher is Tops is back with a slightly different format.

With all the changes this school year, teachers are under more pressure than ever and we want to recognize all the hard work they are doing.

Our first Top Teacher of the 2020-21 school year is Mrs. Lara Stanley from Shirley Hills Elementary in Houston County!

Her student, Mati Watkins, sent in a submission video through the 13WMAZ News app’s ‘Near Me’ feature where she described why Mrs. Stanley was deserving of the award.

“Mrs. Stanley is tops because she finds really cool and exciting ways for us to learn and every time we come into the classroom, we always get excited about what the day can bring,” said Watkins.

She also said her teacher handles any third-grade drama that happens on the playground.

Lara Stanley has been teaching in Houston County for 20 years -- 15 of those at Shirley Hills.

She says being honored by a student is the best award there is and, this year, everybody must work together.

“We just roll with the punches. We have to be flexible and we have to give ourselves grace because we are going to mess up sometimes and we just have to get through the day and think about what we can do next to be better and also help each other out,” said Stanley.

Do you have an amazing teacher? Send us a video through the 13WMAZ app explaining why your teacher is tops.

Be sure to include your name, your teacher's name and your school.