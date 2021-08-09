My Teacher is Tops: Lauren Johnson at Crawford County High

Johnson is hard at work every day, according to middle schooler Clint Lowe.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Even with all the challenges the pandemic brings to the classroom, teachers like Lauren Johnson are still working their hardest to make sure students succeed.

That's why she is this week's My Teacher is Tops!

At Crawford County High, where the new high school is under construction, 13WMAZ surprised Johnson in her classroom.

"Good Morning Mrs. Johnson, I'm Junior Journalist Sophia Boling and you're this week's My Teacher is Tops," said Boling.

Johnson grew up loving math and has been teaching it for 13 years.

She says the biggest challenge right now is keeping students on track when they are absent.

Johnson teaches 9th graders, but was actually nominated by a middle school student, Clint Lowe. He comes over to the high school for advanced classes every morning.

Lowe read the letter he submitted to 13WMAZ.

"She does tutoring on Tuesdays and Thursdays to help anybody that's behind because she doesn't want anybody to fail. This tells you that she cares about us because she takes time out of her day to help others. I hope you take her into consideration and understand why she deserves it."

Johnson says she was touched.

"That means the world. It's very meaningful because I feel like I'm always trying to do my best, but it doesn't always feel like, you know, not all kids feel that way... they don't appreciate it. So, it's nice to see kids that appreciate what we're doing here," said Johnson.

Congratulations Mrs. Johnson! It's obvious you're making a big impact on your students.

Don’t forget, we and our Junior Journalists still want to hear about your top teachers. Students can nominate their teachers by writing us a letter or sending us an email.

Send letters to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Georgia 31211

Or you can email them to myteacheristops@13wmaz.com. You can also send us a video on the 13WMAZ app. Make sure you include your name, your teacher’s name, and what school you attend.