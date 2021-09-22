My Teacher is Tops: Lisa Maddux at Heritage Elementary

Maddux says even though this year has been a struggle due to COVID-19, she takes pride in being there to help the kids reach their full potential.

MACON, Georgia — Bibb County students are back in the classroom this week after a two-week virtual break. That includes third grader Ahmaya Cason, who wanted us to surprise her favorite teacher.

Mrs. Lisa Maddux couldn't believe it when we came into her classroom!

It's her first year teaching at Heritage Elementary. She loves getting to know her students and seeing their smiling faces every day.

Maddux says even though this year has been a struggle due to COVID-19, she takes pride in being there to help the kids reach their full potential.

Cason sent the station a letter about Maddux, nominating her for My Teacher is Tops. She says she thanks Mrs. Maddux for being so kind.

"She is my favorite teacher," Cason said. "She cheers us up when we are sad. She is nice, she is cheerful, and she is awesome."

"I love working with kids and I love seeing their potential that they have," said Maddux. "I love making sure that I can help them reach their goals and be the best that they can be."

To nominate your teacher, send us a letter, email, or even upload a video through the 13WMAZ app. We just might surprise your teacher next!

