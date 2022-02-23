My Teacher is Tops: Luein Reeves at Lakeview Academy in Milledgeville

Being an educator is not only about the classroom lessons, but also the life lessons and encouragement teachers share with kids.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We love to honor and recognize top teachers across Central Georgia who go the extra mile for their students.

Junior Journalist Jackson Eubanks takes you to Baldwin County to show you why one student thinks his elementary school teacher is tops.

Luein Reeves has been a teacher at Lakeview Academy in Milledgeville for over five years.

He started out as a paraprofessional before becoming a 5th grade teacher.

Reeves takes time out of his class period to work with students individually who may need extra help.

He says his favorite part of teaching is knowing he is someone his students can depend on.

5th grader Weston Goldsby says he has become more confident in his learning abilities because of his teacher.

"Having a teacher who takes the time to teach us to value learning and to work hard to overcome obstacles is far more rewarding beyond the classroom. I will carry his pep talks and his kindness with me wherever I go," Goldsby said.

"My favorite part of being a teacher would be motivating kids. You take a kid that feel, like, can't add, substract and you show them that they can, and that smile they give you is it's a joy," Reeves said.

Congratulations Mr. Reeves!

Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them!

Text or email us a letter to 478-752-1309 and tell us why they are a top teacher, or you can mail a letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211