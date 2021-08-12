My Teacher is Tops: Mary Woods and Tanya Cantrell-Holmes at the Early Learning Center in Milledgeville

Both teachers work with Ayden Mosley, the student who nominated them.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops is back, and this week we're honoring not one but TWO amazing teachers from the Early Learning Center in Milledgeville.

Mary Woods and Tanya Cantrell-Holmes have been teaching for 20 and 16 years, respectively.

Cantrell-Holmes says teaching younger kids is rewarding because she can give them a love of learning early in life.

“Everyday is a good day. We get to play, we get to dance, we get to laugh and have fun. So, you know, I always tell the parents, I learn from them just as they learn from me,” she said.

Woods says her heart is in teaching Pre-k and she wouldn’t want to go anywhere else.

“I’m so honored and I am emotional. I am holding back my tears right now -- but tears of joy and love,” said Woods.

Both teachers work with Ayden Mosely, the student who nominated them. He's still learning his letters, so his mom wrote a letter for him.

She says Woods and Cantrell-Holmes work very hard to keep the kids happy and talk to her often about Ayden to make sure he’s doing his best.

“Plus, they have the best snacks and they share,” wrote Ayden’s mom.

Cantrell-Holmes says that Baldwin County school system is the best.

“We have everything we need here at the Early Learning Center; I mean I couldn’t ask for any better. We have all the materials, anything,” she said.

Congratulations, Mrs. Woods and Mrs. Cantrell-Holmes! Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them!

Text or email us a letter to 478-752-1309 and tell us why they are a top teacher.

Include your name, the teacher’s name, and what school they teach at. You just might see them on 13WMAZ!