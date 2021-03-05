My Teacher is Tops: Melanie Cravey at Bleckley County Middle

We're celebrating Central Georgia's top teachers on National Teacher Appreciation Week

COCHRAN, Ga. — It’s national Teacher Appreciation Week and we know teachers have had to go above and beyond to meet all the challenges over the last year since the pandemic began, so we’re honoring top teachers across Central Georgia every night this week.

Our first one up, Mrs. Melanie Cravey, teaches down in Bleckley County. Frank Malloy went down to surprise her while her students were enjoying what they thought was a normal lunch…

She was a little camera shy, but she came around. Five students sent 13WMAZ a video about Cravey being their favorite teacher: Kolton Brown, Josey Lanfair, Jay Faulk, Chris Barlow, and Maru Angus.

Cravey cried as she watched her students praise her. Back in her classroom, she said middle school students are going through a lot of changes and need teachers to be there for them.

“I just believe my heart is here, and I have never been happier as a teacher than I am these last few years I've taught middle school,” she said.

But Frank didn’t leave Bleckley County Middle before making a final announcement, thanking the whole staff for everything they’ve done over the last year to help each other and their students.

Just to show you how persistent Kolton is… we received their video back in December and then received a letter about Cravey in the mail last week.

We’re also highlighting other top teachers:

Mrs. Anncee Watkins, who teaches 3rd grade at Bernd Elementary in Bibb County. Her student Chandler Harvey says when he gets an answer right, she says, ‘Bravissimo!’ and it just makes him feel good inside.

Ka’Veon Abrams from Lizella attends Georgia Cyber Academy. He says his second-grade teacher, Ms. Belton, makes virtual learning feel like in-person learning by letting the students have time to connect with each other.

On Tuesday we’ll be following Marvin James down to Houston County for a double teacher surprise!

Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them. Text us a picture to 478-752-1309 and tell us why they are a top teacher. Include your name, the teacher’s name, and what school they teach at, and you just might see them on 13WMAZ.