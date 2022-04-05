My Teacher is Tops: Anna Dunn at Midway Hills Academy

Dunn has been teaching for 22 years and loves to inspire her kids to read.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops is back and this week's top teacher at Midway Hills Academy has a passion for growing young minds.

Anna Dunn has been teaching for 22 years and loves to inspire her kids to read. She says her favorite part about teaching is watching students learn and come up with their own thoughts.

What makes this week so special for her is she's receiving the award during Teacher Appreciation Week.

"That is the best kind of nomination of all because a student selected me and that's my passion," said Dunn.

Student Janiyah Pinkston wrote the letter nominating Dunn. She says she wants to be a writer when she grows up and it's all because of her special teacher!

"I love to come to her class because I like to write and read. We also get to wear reading glasses when we read. Mrs. Dunn says she likes to drink magic water to keep her young. I think you should know I'm in the fourth grade and I'm almost ready for the fifth grade," said Pinkston.

Congratulations Mrs. Dunn!

