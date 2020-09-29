My Teacher is Tops: Molly Williams

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops is back, and this week we are honoring a kindergarten teacher from Baldwin County.
With a little help from his mother, Carter Green submitted a video nominating his teacher Molly Williams to 13WMAZ through the Near Me section on the app.
In the video, Green says Williams is a top teacher because she’s smart and thankful.
Williams teaches at Midway Hills Primary in Milledgeville and Green says he loves saying the Pledge of Allegiance and doing fun hands-on activities in his online class.
With a little help from the principal, 13WMAZ surprised Williams in a kindergarten staff meeting.
She was previously a student teacher at the school and now she is in her third year of teaching there full-time.
Do you have an amazing teacher that deserves recognition?
Send us a video on the 13WMAZ News app explaining why your teacher is tops. Be sure to include your name, teacher’s name and the name of your school.
Get a parent to help you upload the video and be on the lookout for your teacher to be featured!
