My Teacher is Tops: Molly Williams

Kindergarten teacher Molly Williams has found a way to make a connection with her students, even when they're not physically in the classroom

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops is back, and this week we are honoring a kindergarten teacher from Baldwin County.

With a little help from his mother, Carter Green submitted a video nominating his teacher Molly Williams to 13WMAZ through the Near Me section on the app.

In the video, Green says Williams is a top teacher because she’s smart and thankful.

Williams teaches at Midway Hills Primary in Milledgeville and Green says he loves saying the Pledge of Allegiance and doing fun hands-on activities in his online class.

With a little help from the principal, 13WMAZ surprised Williams in a kindergarten staff meeting.

She was previously a student teacher at the school and now she is in her third year of teaching there full-time.

