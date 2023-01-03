Mike Hataway of Bleckley County Middle School is this week's My Teacher is Tops

The Bleckley County community gave him the feeling that he needed to be teaching where he served.

COCHRAN, Ga. — For this week's My Teacher is Tops, our Junior Journalist, Owen Bowers, went to Bleckley County Middle School to honor social studies teacher Mr. Hataway.

Hataway, who grew up in Warner Robins, has been teaching for seventeen years, beginning his journey at Bleckley County Middle School for the last three years.

Mr. Hataway, who is a pastor on the weekends at two different churches in neighboring counties, says that the community gave him a feeling that he needed to be teaching where he served.

Leah Bryant, the student who nominated him, says he's a very creative, generous and kind-hearted teacher. Leah said, "She loves having him as her seventh-grade social studies teacher,"

To keep students motivated and consistently participating in his class, he rewards them with candy, so much so he has to refill his candy bucket every one to two weeks, the class says.

Mr. Hataway says he loves being around kids and making them the center of his life.

"I love spending my days in the classroom trying to make a difference in kids' lives," he says.

Congratulations, Mr. Hataway!

