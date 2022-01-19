My Teacher is Tops: Kaci Register at Lake Joy Primary

Register says she loves Lake Joy because the students and her fellow teachers make her job easier.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops is back, and this week we are honoring first grade teacher Kaci Register at Lake Joy Primary!

Register has been teaching at Lake Joy Primary School for 12 years. She started out in Pre-K and has been in first grade for eight years.

She says she loves the school because the students and her fellow teachers make her job easier.

“I love Lake Joy Primary. I tell everybody that comes here that’s new, ‘Welcome to the Joy,’ because it is a joy to be here,” said Register.

She loves being a teacher.

“I am the oldest of 12 grandchildren, so I knew I always wanted to be a teacher. I have a younger brother that kind of played school with me and my baby dolls, so yes ma’am I’ve always wanted to be a teacher,” said Register.

She says when the COVID pandemic began she was nervous about how everything would work out. However, as soon as she got students into the classroom, she knew that was where she was supposed to be.

“Some of these kids, this is their home, this is their safe place. This is the place where we’re supposed to have fun, but they’re also supposed to be learning at the same time,” said Register.

Abigail Waite is a student in Register’s class, but it was her mother who nominated Register. Abigail was a little shy, but she said she loves singing songs with Register after lunch.

Congratulations, Mrs. Register! Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them!

Text or email us a letter to 478-752-1309 and tell us why they are a top teacher, or you can mail a letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211

Include your name, the teacher’s name, and what school they teach at. You just might see them on 13WMAZ!