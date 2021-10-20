My Teacher is Tops: April Mullis at Lake Joy Elementary School

Every day, Mrs. Mullis steps into her fourth-grade classroom where she encourages her students to have a love for books

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops is back for another school year, and this week we are honoring Mrs. April Mullis at Lake Joy Elementary School in Houston County.

Every day, Mullis steps into her fourth-grade classroom where she encourages her students to have a love for books.

She has been teaching for 14 years and teaches fourth grade reading and writing.

She is definitely making strong connections to her students, but especially with Hailey Carroll, who nominated her.

“I wish I could stay in your class forever and you are always so joyful every morning when we come to say hi and when someone has a question you always have a joyful answer and you love us so much,” said Carroll.

Mullis says her favorite part of being a teacher is getting to see her students every day and have a positive impact on them.

“Love these kids...for me it's all about the kids. Every day I come in and I look forward to hearing their stories and what's happening at home. Sorry, I'm crying.. it's the kids for me, I love them,” said Mullis.

