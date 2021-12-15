My Teacher is Tops: Nataysha Robinson at Rutland High

In her letter, 9th grader Amber Hunter said Robinson "uplifts her with support and guidance."

MACON, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops is back, and this week we are honoring English Literature teacher Nataysha Robinson at Rutland High School.

Robinson has been teaching for 16 years, but this is her first year at Rutland.

She says she loves coming to work every day because she gets to work with a staff who knows her abilities, encourages her, and believes in her.

Robinson was nominated by 9th grade student Amber Hunter. She was speechless when she received the award, but she wasn’t surprised.

“I'm not shocked because every morning, Amber sends me an email. When I'm not here, she checks on me,” said Robinson.

In her letter, Hunter said that Robinson “uplifts her with support and guidance.”

“Please, she deserves it more than anyone else I know,” wrote Hunter.

Robinson says her favorite thing about teaching high school students is how they start out dependent on her but grow to become independent.

“My heart is beating too fast so, yes, I’m shocked,” Robinson said.

Congratulations, Mrs. Robinson! Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them!

Text or email us a letter to 478-752-1309 and tell us why they are a top teacher.

Or you can mail us a letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211.

Include your name, the teacher’s name, and what school they teach at. You just might see them on 13WMAZ!