My Teacher is Tops: Patti Harris at Brentwood School

She's been a student, a parent, and is now a teacher to both 6th and 7th graders.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — My Teacher is Tops is back for another school year, and this week we are honoring Mrs. Patti Harris at the Brentwood School in Sandersville.

Harris has a long history with the school.

“I’ve been saying 'Go Eagles' since 1969,” she said.

She's been a student, a parent, and is now a teacher to both 6th and 7th graders. Her subjects include reading, English, and social studies.

She taught for some time, took a break when her kids were born, and came back with the intention to teach for just a year. But she kept teaching for another 16 years after that.

“I tried to retire a couple of years ago and here I am back again, so... you know, never say never," said Harris.

She says that her classes make teaching fun.

“It’s just a pleasure. You can come in everyday and see their little excited faces. They just make learning so easy, they soak everything up,” she said.

Harris was nominated by her 6th grade student, Natalie Tollison.

In her letter, she says Harris is “creative and makes everything easy to learn.”

“We are always excited when we get to go to her class. She makes social studies interesting and fun,” said Tollison.

Harris says 6th and 7th graders are a fun age to be around because she gets to watch them grow and transform.

“It’s a fun age. They’re not babies, but they’re not teenagers. They’re figuring it all out and it's just a fun age,” said Harris.

Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them!

Text or email us a letter to 478-752-1309 and tell us why they are a top teacher.

Include your name, the teacher’s name and what school they teach at, and you just might see them on 13WMAZ!