My Teacher is Tops: Randi Loafman at Quail Run Elementary

One student says the kindness Loafman showed her is something she will remember, even outside of the classroom.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The school year is winding down, but we’re still highlighting teachers making a difference in their classrooms. Junior Journalist Eli Rutherford went to Quail Run Elementary in Warner Robins to highlight fourth grade teacher Randi Loafman.

She's been teaching for 10 years, but this is her first year teaching fourth grade at Quail Run. She and her family moved to Warner Robins from Texas.

Loafman says fourth graders are amazing, especially because they're at an age where they are eager to learn.

"Fourth graders are the best," exclaimed Loafman as her class cheered.

Marissa Gonzales sent a letter to 13WMAZ nominating her reading/language arts teacher. She says Loafman's kindness is why she loves reading so much.

"She will use kind words and make people happy," wrote Gonzales. "When she teaches reading, she makes me want to learn more about reading books and writing stories."

The surprise was such a touching moment for Loafman -- she couldn't find the words to describe it!