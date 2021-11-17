My Teacher is Tops: Rodney Johnson at Huntington Middle School

Mr. Johnson has been teaching since 1996 and takes pride in helping future generations succeed.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — This week's top teacher is flying high with technology.

Rodney Johnson has been teaching since 1996 and has been teaching technology for five years.

This is actually his second time being awarded for My Teacher is Tops.

Johnson says he loves seeing the passion in his student's eyes when they learn something new.

He says the most rewarding part of his job is being able to change lives for the better and impact future generations.

Originally from Ethiopia, sixth grader Bethelihem Brown says Johnson helped her transition to a new school and a new homeland.

"I want to nominate my teacher because he helped me learn English and taught me how to use my first technology in my entire life," she said.

"One moment at a time, when they're able to absorb the opportunity to learn something," Johnson said. "When you see that lightbulb turn on and your able to make a difference and a change knowing that they are possible when they feel like it's impossible."