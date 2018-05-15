Ruth White teaches second grade at Hilltop Elementary in Byron and says she's taught for too many years to count, but absolutely loves what she does.

She says reading is her favorite subject to teach and that she loves how the students make every day different.

"They have new perspectives that I might not have otherwise considered, they're just amazing, they never stop amazing me," said White.

Chandler Brooks wrote in about about Mrs. White and why he thinks she is a top teacher.

"I think my teacher, Mrs. Ruth White should be [on] My Teacher is Tops. She is patient with all of the children," Brooks said. "The first time I met her, she was as nice as roses. Mrs. White is spectacular, beautiful, and unique."

© 2018 WMAZ