My Teacher is Tops: Sgt. Tom O'Brien at Crawford County High School

This week's top teacher has a love for serving his school and his country.

ROBERTA, Ga. — Teachers are definitely public servants, giving their time and talents to make sure students learn all they can. This week's top teacher serves his country, too.

Sgt. Tom O'Brien served in the military for 20 years before becoming a JROTC instructor at Crawford County High School in 2019.

He's always pushing the students in and out of his classroom to place their best foot forward.

The school recently relocated and Sgt. O'Brien was very helpful in making it a smooth transition for students and teachers.

Junior Kaley Worley says he's always someone the school can count on.

"He goes above and beyond for his cadets and the overall students of Crawford High School. He's given up afternoons, weekends, and family time to support the battalion and he strives to make sure the program excels," said Worley.

Sgt. O'Brien doesn't want all the credit. He says he appreciate the love and support his school has given to him.

"There's no one individual that makes things happen here... we survive as a group, we succeed as a group, and that's the mentality we try to have," he said.

Congratulations, Sgt. O'Brien! Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them.

Text or email us a letter to 478-752-1309 and tell us why they are a top teacher, or you can mail a letter to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, GA 31211