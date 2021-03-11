My Teacher is Tops: Sister Kate McFall at St. Peter Claver Catholic School

Sister Kate prides herself on helping her students love reading and learning at a young age

MACON, Georgia — St. Peter Claver Catholic School has taught children in Central Georgia for nearly 120 years. One of the sisters who serves at the school makes her students feel special every day.

The school’s student body is diverse and ranges from eighth grade all the way down to kindergarten, which is where we found this week’s top teacher!

Sister Kate McFall is part of a long tradition of serving others at St. Peter Claver. Pope John Paul II named the school’s founder a saint in 2000.

Sister Kate has been teaching for seven years, but only joined the sisterhood three years ago. She greets every child at the door with a great attitude and says their excitement to learn motivates her every day.

She says it means a lot to her to connect with her students and give them a positive learning experience that will stay with them throughout their lives.

Student Andrea Wright is in first grade now, but she sent in a letter nominating Sister Kate because she has such a strong connection to her former teacher.

“I mean, it makes me emotional... I think it's incredible and one of the reasons that I love kindergarten especially is being able to light their fire for reading and the love of learning,” said McFall.

