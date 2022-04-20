My Teacher is Tops: Stefanie Darity at Heard Elementary

This week's top teacher says spreading love in her classroom is one of the most important things she can offer to her students

MACON, Ga. — In those early grades, teachers help build a foundation for lifelong learning in their students. Junior Journalist Jacob Bailey dropped in at Heard Elementary School to surprise this week's top teacher -- Stefanie Darity.

Darity has been teaching for over 20 years. Most of that time was at Heard Elementary.

She says she was always good with kids growing up, but didn't see herself teaching kids as a career. Since she's become a teacher, she wouldn't have it any other way.

"I always say once they're my babies, they're always my babies," said Darity. "My most important thing is that they know that I love them. Of course, I want to help them learn and grow, but I definitely want them to know that I love them."

Second grader Salis Beahm wrote the letter nominating Darity. He says she was there for him when he was going through a tough time.

"When my mom had cancer, I was sad and Mrs. Darity helped me feel better," said Beahm.

