My Teacher is Tops: Stephanie Steed at Hubbard Elementary

We're celebrating Central Georgia's top teachers on National Teacher Appreciation Week

FORSYTH, Ga. — It’s national Teacher Appreciation Week and we know teachers have had to go above and beyond to meet all the challenges over the last year since the pandemic began, so we’re honoring top teachers across Central Georgia every night this week.

Lori Johnson went up to Monroe County to surprise Stephanie Steed, a teacher at Hubbard Elementary. Bailey Allen is the student who wrote in nominating Steed.

“I enjoy coming to school every day. I am thankful. I think My Teacher is Tops and I hope you do too,” said Allen.

Steed said she never expected to be nominated for the recognition.

“I would see that on TV and I’d be like, ‘That is too sweet and kind that a child would take the time to do that,’ and I never thought it would happen to me,” said Steed.

After delaying the start of school by two weeks, Monroe County students have been in-person the whole school year. It’s been challenging for teachers and students, but Steed is so proud of her kids.

“They’re doing awesome and amazing – they’re super stars,” she said.

Lori wanted to give a big shout out to all the teachers at Hubbard, but they were testing, so this is our way of saying THANK YOU and to let you know you’re doing a fantastic job.

On Thursday, Ben Jones will be in Wilkinson County for the next surprise.

Do you have an amazing teacher? We want to honor them. Text us a picture to 478-752-1309 and tell us why they are a top teacher. Include your name, the teacher’s name, and what school they teach at, and you just might see them on 13WMAZ.