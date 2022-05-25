My Teacher is Tops: Tiffany Frank at Perry High

This top teacher ended her school year with a very special gift from a gifted student.

PERRY, Ga. — As Central Georgia schools reach the end of the school year, students are ready to be out for the summer, but there's some unfinished business...

Junior Journalist Brooklyn Williams surprised the final top teacher for the 2021-2022 academic year.

Tiffany Frank teaches AP and gifted math at Perry High School. She is a product of Houston County Schools and has been teaching for 12 years; all of them at Perry High.

Bryson is one of Frank's gifted students. In fact, his average was so high that he was exempted from his finals.

He says math was always boring to him, but he looked forward to Frank's class because of her dedication to her students.

"She takes so much time to make sure we understand every concept and will even spend extra days to explain or help us when we need it," said Bryson. "She'll even make up weird or dumb sayings so we will remember them. She is truly the best teacher ever and even if she doesn't win this award, she is my top teacher."

Frank says she knew she wanted to be a teacher before she went to college. She believes the best way to a student's mind is through their heart.

"My philosophy has always been educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all, and the fact that Bryson saw that means I did a good job," said Frank.