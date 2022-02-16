My Teacher is Tops: Whitney Nunnally at Ingram/Pye Elementary in Macon

Mrs. Nunnally teaches kindergarten.

MACON, Ga. — Caring about kids comes with the territory for educators, but when a teacher makes a special connection -- it can change a student's life.

A group of kindergarteners made a plan to honor their teacher by nominating her as this weeks My Teacher is Tops!

Junior Journalist Sophia Boling surprised Whitney Nunnally at Ingram/Pye Elementary School.

Nunnally has been teaching at Ingram-Pye for nearly a decade, and she's already been honored for her dedication as the school's Teacher of the Year.

Did we mention she's also expecting a baby?

She says she loves everything about teaching, but what she loves the most is knowing how she impacts each student.

"I can see now that the work that I'm doing is not going in vain, and that my kids are learning and that they really love and they appreciate what we're doing for them," Nunnally said.

She was nominated by, not one, but four of her students -- Kylan, Major, King and Ty'Rae.

They asked nurse Meagan to help them send an email.