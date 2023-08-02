My Teacher is Tops: Yolanda Cummings at Westside Elementary School

She started out as a family engagement coordinator, fast-forward to now, she holds over 27 years in the educational field.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — My Teacher Tops is back again, and this week we're recognizing second grade teacher, Ms. Yolanda Cummings at Westside Elementary.

Coming from a family full of educators, Cummings says she developed the love of children from her mom, aunts, and uncles at an early age.

She started out as a family engagement coordinator, fast-forward to now, she holds over 27 years in the educational field. Cummings gives it all to God's timing.

She enjoys being with her students so much she sometimes even shows up on Saturdays to make sure things are done like they're supposed to be.

"I would say don't give up, just continue to run the race. Times may get hard, it may be difficult, but when you see the progress of your students and that smile and the joy. Letting them see and feel that they've made it, then that's my joy in it," Cummings said.

Tristan Johnson, the nominating student, says that his teacher Ms. Cummings is a great teacher because she makes sure he does his classwork and works hard.

Tristan's mom even noticed the good that came from Ms. Cummings teachings.

"My mom told me she really loves and cares about all her students and that's why she encourages me and other classmates to do our work, study, and behave," Johnson said.

Congratulations, Ms. Cummings!

Do you have an amazing teacher? If so, we want to honor them!

Junior Journalists love to surprise your top teachers, so be sure to send in your nominations.

Students can do that by writing us a letter or email.

Send letters to:

My Teacher is Tops

1314 Gray Highway

Macon, Georgia 31211

or email us at myteacheristops@13wmaz.com

You can also send us a video on the 13WMAZ app.

Make sure to include your name, your teacher's name and what school you attend.