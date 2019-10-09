LILBURN, Ga. — A memorial honoring the lives of Georgia service members who have died serving our country since September 11th is now on display in Gwinnett County.

The traveling exhibit is called "Remembering our Fallen," and honors over 210 Georgia-based service members. The memorial has traveled throughout the state and contains personal notes from friends and family members.

This the second year the City of Lilburn has requested to host the exhibit. The exhibit went up on Monday, Sept. 9 and will be on display through the end of the week.

Rozalyn Schmitt with the city says Lilburn is honored to get the chance to host the Georgia memorial again.

"We encourage the community to come to city hall and view the memorial, read the stories, and remember Georgia’s fallen men and women," she said.

WXIA

Michelle Walker, Memorial Exhibit organizer, says the gallery is meant to make sure that these men and women are always remembered.

“These people are sisters, mothers, children, sons, and fathers," she said. "We just want their names to still be spoken.”

President of Military Veterans of Georgia Joe Walker says the point of the memorial is to shine a light on sacrifice.

"We want people to realize that freedom isn’t free. This is the true cost of freedom right here," he said.

Both Michelle and Joe Walker say they got involved with leading the statewide exhibit after hearing that the son of a fallen veteran was not going to be able to participate in a school function honoring veteran parents. The Walkers say they, along with many others, got the school to change this rule, and the little boy ended up being able to honor his dad with a sign during the event.

"We have that sign and take it everywhere with us now to all of the veteran events, and that's one of the main reasons why we got involved in the state exhibit," Michelle explained. "We do it so the fallen men and women of Georgia continue to have their names spoken."

WXIA

The memorial is available for viewing during the hours listed below at the Lilburn City Hall-Library on Main Street:

Monday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 11, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 12, 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 13, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.

OTHER GWINNETT COUNTY STORIES:

Gwinnett firefighters deployed as part of Hurricane Dorian response

Gwinnett Parks host Day after Labor Day Family Field Day