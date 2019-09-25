CUMMING, Ga. — The body of Hannah Bender, a missing 21-year-old Lumpkin County woman, is believed to have been found in a shallow grave in Forsyth County off Keith Bridge Road, according to Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard.

Markings on the body lead authorities to believe the body is Bender, but no official identification has been made.

Austin Stryker, the primary suspect in the case, is still at large. According to a Facebook post by West Virginia State Police, Stryker was last seen in Clay County, West Virginia.

Today, Stryker's wife, Elizabeth Donaldson, was arrested in Dawson County. She was charged with concealing evidence and other charges, according to Sheriff Jarrard.

There could still be more charges pending, as well as arrests of others connected to the crime.

On Tuesday, a black pickup truck connected to missing Lumpkin County woman, Hannah Bender, was found in Forsyth County, according to the GBI.

The body was found buried on a property near where a black Mazda pickup was found yesterday.

Bender was reported missing on Sept. 14, and what began as a missing person search may be a murder investigation. Authorities said over the weekend that they are searching for Austin Todd Stryker after a murder warrant was taken out for his arrest on Saturday.

The sheriff's office confirmed late that evening they discovered bloody clothing shortly after Bender was reported missing. Investigators haven't released how the clothing led to a murder warrant for Stryker.

