Macon NAACP prepares for Georgia elections with voter ID drive-thru event

MACON, Ga. — As the race for governor slowly heats up, the Macon chapter of the NAACP held a voter ID drive Saturday to make sure voters have the documents needed to vote in future elections.

In the drive-thru, volunteers worked to provide copies of identification needed to vote, as well as worked with people without ID on finding the information they need to be able to vote.

"They're making it harder for people to vote and throughout November we're going to be making sure people have the necessary tools they need to be able to cast their ballot,” said NAACP President Gwenette Westbrooks.

Westbrooks said the NAACP plans to continue to have voter drive-thrus until the election in 2022.