NAACP representing family of Jones County teen alleging racial targeting

The 14-year-old was initially charged with felony assault

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a Jones County teen says he is a victim of racial targeting. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor battery charge last week after an incident at the Gray Station Middle School.

District Attorney Wright Barksdale calls it horseplay that went too far. That led to a Jones County 14-year old being charged with felony assault.

"A case was brought to my office by the Jones County Sheriff's Office involving a juvenile that was an 8th-grader at Gray Station Elementary, and there were some pretty serious allegations," the Attorney said.

The boy and two others were allegedly taking part in a game that involved grabbing each other's groins, but the district attorney, sheriff's office, and witnesses say there was more and the boy inserted his fingers as a form of sexual assault.

"There were two witnesses who happen to also be the victims in the case. They corroborated each other's stories, and furthermore, there was video evidence. The acts were caught by the video cameras at the school," he explained.

On Friday, the teen's family and Macon's NAACP President Gwenette Westbrooks held a news conference. Westbrooks called it an injustice. She says the two accusers, who are white, also participated in the game.

"I don't think this has to do anything with the crime itself. It has to do with race relations. I think if a white child have actually participated in the 'ball check' with this child, it wouldn't have been an issue," she said

Last week, the 14-year-old agreed to plead guilty to a misdemeanor charge of battery. The deal called for probation, community service, and no football.

"In choosing the misdemeanor, part of that agreement was he was not to play sports for Jones County this academic year," Barksdale said.

Westbrooks also says that is unacceptable. She said they plan to fight by protesting and investigating the case further.

"We will not stop because there has to be a change," she said.

The teen's mother was present but would not answer any questions about her son or the case. Westbrooks did mention that the mother says she was told there was no video footage and that her son did not insert any fingers.

Barksdale says he believed the evidence in the case strongly supported a felony charge, but he agreed to let the boy plead to a misdemeanor.

He said, "We spent a lot of time contemplating what is just."