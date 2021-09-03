Police in McDonough looking for 'critical missing' child

The department said Nadia Wimberly was last seen at her home on Thursday.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Police in McDonough said Friday they were searching for a "critical missing" child who'd gone missing the day before.

According to the McDonough Police Department, Nadia Wimberly was last seen at her home in McDonough. It was not clear how the child went missing.

Police described the girl as 4-foot-9, weighing 105 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing khaki pants, a white polo school uniform shirt and pink Adidas shoes.