Car found with body inside: What we know about Natalie Jones' disappearance

The GBI said an autopsy is needed to identify the body found in Jones' car.

HEARD COUNTY, Ga. — Many questions remain in the disappearance of a 27-year-old mothers of two.

Natalie Jones was last seen in July. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed on Tuesday her car was found along with a body inside; the body has not been positively identified by authorities as Jones'.

Here is a look at everything we know about the case.

The disappearance

Natalie Jones was last seen on July 5.

And after her disappearance, the Heard County Sheriff’s Office said Jones was last seen around 1 a.m. in Jackson’s Gap, Alabama in her hot pink Chevy Cavalier. Jones' sister, Jessica Bishop told 11Alive in July that investigators told the family Jones’ cell phone was pinging off a tower in Franklin.

Investigators did aerial and ground searches for Jones but found nothing. Bishop said their family had done their own searches, as well.

When Jones went missing all activity on her social media and bank accounts stopped, her family said.

The discovery

On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said her vehicle had been discovered.

Next to Roosterville Road - in Heard County - behind a row of bushes, was Jones' 2002 hot pink Chevy Cavalier.

The GBI said inside of the car was a body. While the GBI and the Heard County authorities have not publicly confirmed if the body found in the car was Jones', Bishop told 11Alive that law enforcement informed the family that it is Jones.

What remains unknown is how she went missing and how her car ended up in the wooded area - and how long it had been there.

The investigation

The Heard County Sheriff's Office is leading the missing person investigation, but they haven't released any information in the past 24 hours. The GBI is assisting and said an autopsy is needed to identify the body found in Jones' car.

The sheriff's office also hasn't said if there are signs of foul play or any suspects in the case.