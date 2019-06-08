DUBLIN, Ga. — Across the country, people are celebrating National Night Out, including people right here in Central Georgia.

Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman says some kids see law enforcement as a threat. That's why he and some of the people behind National Night Out hope to change that.

RELATED: Over 300 show up for 'Guns Down, Water Guns Up' event in Macon

"I was born and bred here in Dublin in the late 60 and early 70's," Emory Bostic said.

Bostic and Veatrice Rozier never stayed away from home too long.

"I've been here all of my life basically," Rozier said.

Rozier says the Dublin community is amazing.

"It is a great community to be a part of, love helping in the community, so I love being here, so I can give back to my community," Rozier said.

Bostic and Rozier believe leading National Night out can help them spread that love by helping police and the people who live here, work together.

"Just focusing in on the issues in our community that have to do with drugs, violence, and crime, and hopefully working with the police," Chatman said.

Tuesday night kids can also get free supplies, uniforms, popcorn, plus form a bond with law enforcement.

"We are going to have our cars there, we want to have our command post there as well, and invite people to go into our command post, and see the tools that we use to try and make Dublin safer," Chatman said.

RELATED: Houston County NAACP brings community and law enforcement together

It's all to bring people together for the right reasons, and to build trust between neighbors and police to build a community.

"We certainly always want to rally around a positive event rather than a negative event," Bostic said.

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Stubbs Park Gym located at 130 Park Place in Dublin.